Drink-driver also had expired licence

Darryn Nufer
27th Sep 2019 4:30 PM
WHEN Brandon Ferris Gray got caught drink-driving, he also found out that his driver’s licence had expired.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to charges relating to his September 8 interception by police on Bridge Street, Rockhampton.

Gray had returned a positive breath test and it was later confirmed that he had a blood-alcohol reading of .067.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox said at the time Gray was caught, his licence had been expired for seven weeks.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Gray $650 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

