Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Yeppoon man blamed a Japanese fish dish for his drink-driving offence. FILE PHOTO.
A Yeppoon man blamed a Japanese fish dish for his drink-driving offence. FILE PHOTO.
News

Drink-driver blames Japanese fish marinade

Darryn Nufer
14th Dec 2020 12:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YEPPOON drink-driver was adamant a Japanese fish marinade put him over the legal limit, as he’d only had one beer prior to getting behind the wheel.

Kouji Ajisaka, 56, initially tried to represent himself in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday but Magistrate Cameron Press was not satisfied the defendant understood the English language well enough to proceed on his own.

Mr Press stood the matter down until a Japanese interpreter was able to assist Ajisaka.

When the matter resumed, Ajisaka pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The court heard that Ajisaka returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.057 after police intercepted him on Yeppoon’s Farnborough Rd, about 9pm on November 6.

Through the interpreter, Ajisaka told the court he had eaten fish in a Japanese marinade prior to driving and that must have put him over the limit as he had only consumed one beer.

“He believes that is why the breath test shows that number, not the beer he actually drank,” the interpreter said.

Magistrate Press had a succinct response.

“Well the charge of course is, having the alcohol in your blood system.

“It doesn’t matter how it got there.”

Mr Press fined Ajisaka $450 and disqualified him from driving for two months.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Woman flips unroadworthy caravan

Yeppoon drug bust: ‘Significant’ amount of drugs seized

Fraud charges for woman who found bag on Yeppoon street

drink-driver japanese fish marinade kouji ajisaka tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heart attack stops Coast Christmas gathering

        Premium Content Heart attack stops Coast Christmas gathering

        News The rescue helicopter was called to Emu Park late last night after a man suffered a heart attack and collapsed.

        Fire evacuates Cooee Bay unit complex

        Premium Content Fire evacuates Cooee Bay unit complex

        News When fire-fighters arrived early this morning, a single-storey unit was fully...

        RAV 4 driver shocked at two-year disqualification

        Premium Content RAV 4 driver shocked at two-year disqualification

        News Yeppoon driver Newton Robert King could not hide his shock at the penalty.

        $26k raised after sudden death of former Rocky man

        Premium Content $26k raised after sudden death of former Rocky man

        Community Darren Schmidt died unexpectedly on Thursday while making preparations for his own...