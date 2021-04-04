Drink driver busted more than twice the legal limit

Lewis Allan Mcphail pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count of driving while over the middle alcohol limit. Picture: iSTOCK

A restricted licence has been granted to a Central Queensland man who was caught driving at more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

Lewis Allan Mcphail pleaded guilty on March 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Mcphail had a blood-alcohol content reading of .105 when he was intercepted driving along James Randell Drive, Middlemount, for a random breath test at 8pm on January 19.

Defence lawyer Jess King submitted an application for a restricted licence on behalf of her client.

Ms King said her client’s actions on the day were due to a lapse in judgment in how the alcohol he had consumed affected him.

“He has learned a significant lesson,” she said.

Mcphail was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Magistrate Cameron Press granted him a restricted licence.