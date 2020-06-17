Drink driver busted twice in the same night

Paul Michael Mckelvie pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving and one count of driving with a suspended licence in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16.

Paul Michael Mckelvie pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving and one count of driving with a suspended licence in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16.

POLICE busted the same man twice in one night for drink driving and driving with a suspended licence on the second occasion.

Paul Michael Mckelvie, 53, pleaded guilty to the three charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Mckelvie was first intercepted by police driving along Charles St, North Rockhampton, on March 26 at 6.15pm.

Mckelvie told police he had consumed eight full strength cans of bourbon throughout the day and had no reason for driving.

He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.126 and his licence was immediately suspended. About 7.45pm on the same day, police intercepted Mckelvie driving along Musgrave St.

He told police he knew he shouldn't be driving as he had just been charged for drink driving and had his licence suspended. He recorded a BAC of 0.107.

Mckelvie was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for two years and eight months. Traffic convictions were recorded.