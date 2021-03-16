Menu
Crime

Drink-driver bypassed interlock device, detected by dog squad

Kerri-Anne Mesner
16th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Not only was Kenneth Backo detected drink-driving by the dog squad, he also bypassed an interlock device in his car.

Backo, 40, pleaded guilty on March 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Mick Ruddiman said the dog squad was conducting patrols at 8.20pm on June 29 last year, at Cairns North when they observed a vehicle driven by Backo going the wrong way down a one-way street - Grafton St.

He said police intercepted Backo for an RBT and found Backo had an interlock device in the vehicle.

Sergeant Ruddiman said Backo told police he had started drinking at 10.30am and was unsure how many drinks he had consumed.

He said he had bypassed by restarting the car every few minutes.

Backo had a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.099.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client was an alcoholic who was receiving treatment at the Rockhampton indigenous rehabilitation service GumBi GumBi and hadn’t driven since the June offence.

He said Backo described the incident as “a wake up call”.

Magistrate Cameron Press put Backo on a 12-month probation order and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

