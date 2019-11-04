Drink driver caught hours later speeding

Karen Jane Ilett was caught drink-driving and speeding hours apart on the Bruce Highway.

KAREN Jane Ilett’s first mistake was driving on a highway after drinking alcohol.

Her second was continuing on with her journey after blowing .118 and having her licence immediately suspended.

The 57-year-old was initially pulled over by police on the Bruce Highway near Bundaberg about 11am on September 9 where she failed a random breath test.

Ilett then ignored a police direction not to drive, and hours later a mobile police radar clocked her doing 134kmh on a 100kmh stretch at Lowmead.

When she was first intercepted, Ilett told police she had consumed wine and beer the previous night and a small amount of wine that morning.

At the second intercept, when police asked why she was speeding, Ilett told them she was not coping with life at the moment.

Ilett was offered medical assistance.

Police also asked why she was driving after having her licence suspended earlier that day.

“She told police that another officer had told her that she could still drive,” police prosecutor Jessica King said.

“Police confirmed later with the officer who issued the notice of suspension, that the defendant was clearly advised, both verbally and in writing, that her driver’s licence was suspended until her court appearance.”

Ilett pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving, speeding and driving while unlicensed.

Representing herself in court, the former property manager said it was her first drink-driving offence and she had been going through a mental breakdown at the time.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke checked that Ilett was receiving help for that before fining her $1700 and disqualifying her from driving for two years and four months.

After this, Ilett became emotional and told Mr Clarke that she wanted to thank the police officers who “really looked after her” given the mental state she was in when intercepted the second time around.