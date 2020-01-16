Menu
Drink driver caught when car came to ‘screeching halt’

Sarah Barnham
16th Jan 2020
A VEHICLE that came to a "screeching halt" in a parking lot caught the attention of nearby police and a breath test landed the driver in court.

Graeme Kenneth Rawlinson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving while over the middle alcohol limit and driving without a licence, demerit point suspended.

The court was told police noticed Rawlinson's vehicle about 7.15pm on November 8 driving along Harvey Rd at Clinton. Officers saw Rawlinson come to a "screeching halt" and turn into a carpark. The vehicle had no rear lights.

Officers approached Rawlinson and required a roadside breath test. He returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .130 per cent.

Police checks of Rawlinson's licence found he had been demerit point suspended.

Rawlinson told police he was unaware of the suspension and that he had been drinking at the Harvey Road Tavern and not eaten.

He believed he would be ok to drive and was "surprised" by his reading.

The court was told the 49-worked various jobs including rigger and dogger and trades assistant.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a $1050 fine and disqualified Rawlinson from driving for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

