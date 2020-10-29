Drink driver claims interlock installer ‘always booked out’

Guardian Interlock Systems owner Les Libbesson demonstrating ignition interlock system in Adelaide which will be fitted to drunk drivers car 14 Sep 2000. drunken driving

A MAN who was busted driving three times the legal alcohol limit last year and ordered to an interlock device program says the local company was booked out every time he tried to have a system fitted.

David John James Munn, 28, pleaded guilty on October 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving without an interlock system fitted while subject to an interlock order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Munns on Bridge St just before 4pm on September 24, having pulled him over about not displaying registration plates.

He said a licence check revealed Munns was subject to an interlock order from 2019.

Snr Constable said Munns told police he had recently purchased the car off a relative, hadn’t fitted the interlock yet and was waiting for registration plates to arrive.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, who lived in Woorabinda, was about to start a job at the council and had tried to make appointments to have an interlock device installed with the only installer in Rockhampton that was “consistently booked out”.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Munns was put on the interlock order in 2019 after being caught driving more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

He disqualified Munns from driving for three months and fined him $400.