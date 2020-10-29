Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Guardian Interlock Systems owner Les Libbesson demonstrating ignition interlock system in Adelaide which will be fitted to drunk drivers car 14 Sep 2000. drunken driving
Guardian Interlock Systems owner Les Libbesson demonstrating ignition interlock system in Adelaide which will be fitted to drunk drivers car 14 Sep 2000. drunken driving
Crime

Drink driver claims interlock installer ‘always booked out’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
29th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was busted driving three times the legal alcohol limit last year and ordered to an interlock device program says the local company was booked out every time he tried to have a system fitted.

David John James Munn, 28, pleaded guilty on October 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving without an interlock system fitted while subject to an interlock order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Munns on Bridge St just before 4pm on September 24, having pulled him over about not displaying registration plates.

He said a licence check revealed Munns was subject to an interlock order from 2019.

Snr Constable said Munns told police he had recently purchased the car off a relative, hadn’t fitted the interlock yet and was waiting for registration plates to arrive.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, who lived in Woorabinda, was about to start a job at the council and had tried to make appointments to have an interlock device installed with the only installer in Rockhampton that was “consistently booked out”.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Munns was put on the interlock order in 2019 after being caught driving more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

He disqualified Munns from driving for three months and fined him $400.

drink drive interlock device name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Man in custody after stolen ute flips on hwy

        Premium Content WATCH: Man in custody after stolen ute flips on hwy

        Breaking Unconfirmed reports suggest the vehicle was reported as stolen earlier today.

        • 29th Oct 2020 1:25 PM
        10 year partnership pledge has RFDS flying high

        Premium Content 10 year partnership pledge has RFDS flying high

        News Labor’s latest election promise would see a 10-year inter-hospital transfer...

        • 29th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
        Woman busted unlicensed driving outside sister’s house

        Premium Content Woman busted unlicensed driving outside sister’s house

        Crime A woman intercepted driving while her licence had been disqualified due to demerit...

        REVEALED: Exhausted CQ trainee doctors fear grave mistakes

        Premium Content REVEALED: Exhausted CQ trainee doctors fear grave mistakes

        Health New report reveals concerning admissions surrounding the hospital’s workplace...

        • 29th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
        • 1 GreenRiver