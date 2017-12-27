Drink driver clocked at crazy speed near Rocky

FESTIVE BREAK: Police across Queensland continue to target high-risk road user behaviour including the Fatal Five: speeding, drink and drug driving, distracted driving, fatigue and failing to wear a seatbelt. (File image)

IF THERE prizes were given out for the worst holiday drivers, one Rockhampton man would bring home the gold medal.

As the man in charge of Rockhampton's Road Policing Unit, Senior Sergant Ewan Findlater said some terrible drivers had been caught out during the police's holiday blitz.

He said the worst driver encountered over the Christmas period was a 39-year-old Rockhampton man clocked doing 152 km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the Capricorn Hwy between Gracemere and Rockhampton.

To make matters worse, the man blew over the blood alcohol limit.

Snr Sgt Findlater said the man was extremely lucky he wasn't booked while speeding through one of the many 80km/hr zones along that road.

A Gladstone driver had the disgraceful honour of blowing the highest blood alcohol level of 0.296 in Kin Kora.

HOLIDAY DRIVING: Constable Mick Gray conducting a breathalyser test during the Queensland Police's road safety campaign. Paul Donaldson BUN121216POL3

"There's been a number of other drivers who have also detected over the 0.2 range, that's significantly impaired, they endanger not only themselves but they endanger everyone else when they choose to drive,” Snr Sgt Findlater said.

"Most people have been doing the right thing, there unfortunately have been a few detected who have been breaking the various laws.

"We'd like to see zero but we're probably a little bit better than the state average.”

He was extremely pleased to note only one injury crash had occurred in the Capricornia district since Saturday morning.

Since Monday, December 18 in Capricornia:

900 infringement notices issued.

6500 breath tests conducted

19 drink drivers.

11 drug drivers.

Police conduct a traffic blitzes throughout Queensland during the school holiday period. John McCutcheon

Police across Queensland continue to target high-risk road user behaviour including the Fatal Five:

Speeding, drink and drug driving, distracted driving, fatigue and failing to wear a seatbelt.

The Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until January 3, 2018.