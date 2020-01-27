Menu
Crime

Drink driver crashes car through resident’s fence

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
27th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
A PART-TIME painter faced court after making the decision to drive home drunk from a friend’s house, crashing his car into someone’s fence on the way there.

Allan Danval John Orreal pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 15 to drink driving and driving with a license that had been demerit point suspended.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said at 1.10am on December 31, 2019, police were called to reports of a car crashing through a fence and driving off on Wiltshire St, Koongal.

Mr Rumford said at 1.15am, police received a call from Orreal, who said he had been involved in a traffic crash.

He said at 1.40am police went to Orreal’s house and saw a silver Holden Commodore parked in the driveway with extensive damage to the front. Police took a specimen of breath, which came back with a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.135.

Orreal told police he had consumed 1.5 litres of alcohol over a 12-hour period before deciding to drive home from a friend’s house. He told them he was aware his licence had been suspended.

Orreal told Magistrate Jeff Clarke it was an act of “stupidity” and he shouldn’t have done it.

He was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for a period of seven months for the drink driving and six months for the unlicensed driving. Convictions were recorded.

