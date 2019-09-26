Menu
Cecilia Mary Garvey was not wearing a seatbelt when she drove drunk and crashed into a tree at Yeppoon.
Drink-driver crashes head-on into tree

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
26th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
A 73-YEAR-OLD woman was not wearing a seatbelt when she drove drunk and crashed into a tree at Yeppoon.

It was a mistake that could have cost Cecilia Mary Garvey her life.

Instead, she was probably fortunate to find herself in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday having recovered from her accident.

Garvey was driving on Mulara Road about 7.10pm on August 9 when her car left the road and collided head-on into a large tree.

She sustained chest injuries in the accident which made it hard for her to breathe but she was able to phone triple zero for help.

When police arrived on scene they found Garvey still in the driver seat and observed her to be very stressed.

They also noticed a strong smell of liquor to her breath.

When asked about her consumption of alcohol, Garvey told police she had consumed four glasses of wine in the afternoon before driving.

She was taken to hospital from the crash site.

A blood sample taken from Garvey confirmed a blood alcohol reading of 0.121.

In court on Thursday, police prosecutor Jessica King said Garvey had been “incredibly apologetic” towards police.

Garvey pleaded guilty to drink-driving and to not wearing a seatbelt.

Ms King said Garvey had put her actions down to being upset at the time and not thinking clearly.

Magistrate Cameron Press took into account that Garvey was the primary care provider for her partner who cannot drive, and that she had been driving for decades with only one minor traffic infringement on her record.

“What is a bit disappointing here, apart from driving over the middle alcohol limit, is not wearing a seatbelt,” he said.

“I can’t stress strongly enough the importance of doing that - it really does save lives.”

Garvey was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.

