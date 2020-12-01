Drink driver crashes into North Rocky tyre shop

James Mitchell Fowler pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of driving under influence of drug or liquor. Picture: Contributed

A CENTRAL Queensland man has been fined more than $1000 after he drove while intoxicated and crashed into Beaurepaires in North Rockhampton.

James Mitchell Fowler pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of driving under influence of drug or liquor.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police attended the tyre store on Musgrave St about 5.15pm on October 29 after receiving reports an intoxicated male had driven his car into the building.

Ms King said police found Fowler parked in the car park at Beaurepaires.

She said he had a blood alcohol concentration of .261.

The court heard Fowler did not have a Queensland traffic history.

Fowler addressed Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and said before the incident he had found out his grandfather was about to die and was arranging to move to Victoria the day later.

He said he was also stressed after finding out he was going to be a father.

“The fact of the matter is I made a very big mistake that shouldn’t have happened,” he said.

He said he had a drinking problem since he was 20 years old.

“Since I have been in Victoria, I have undergone alcohol counselling,” he said.

“It is my intention to get into an alcohol rehab clinic because alcohol has ruined my life, as far as relationships, jobs and now my licence.

“Since that night I haven’t had a drink and am 14 days sober.”

He was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for 15 months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

