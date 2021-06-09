Menu
DRINK DRIVE: Max Oliver Reynolds pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on June 9 to driving while over the middle alcohol limit but not the high alcohol limit.
Drink driver gets behind the wheel 300m from home

Kristen Booth
9th Jun 2021 5:00 PM
A 25-year-old Clermont man made a “stupid” decision to drink drive 300m home after a night out.

Max Oliver Reynolds pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on June 9 to driving while over the middle alcohol limit but not the high alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Reynolds returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .146, after he was pulled over on McDonald Flat Road, Clermont, about 1.30am on June 5.

Solicitor Brooke Winter said his client made a stupid decision and had no excuses for his actions.

Reynolds went out for drinks on June 4, before catching a courtesy bus to a friend’s house, Mr Winter said.

The court heard Reynolds stayed at the house for some time before deciding to drive 300m home.

Reynolds has since completed a road traffic education program and was very apologetic to his community, Mr Winter said.

The court heard Reynolds would lose his employment as a leading hand tradesman if he were to lose his license.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months. In order to maintain his employment, Reynolds was issued a restrictive license.

