Christine Long pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count of drink driving. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Drink driver gets behind wheel after argument

Aden Stokes
11th Jun 2021 12:00 PM
Christine Long had a blood-alcohol content reading of .142 when she was intercepted driving along the Bruce Highway at Port Curtis at 1.40am on May 28.

Long pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said her client drove after an argument with her partner.

Ms Madden said the couple had been under a lot of stress recently as the partner’s mother had been very ill.

Long was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months with a traffic conviction recorded.

