Drink driver gets behind wheel after argument

Christine Long pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count of drink driving. FILE PHOTO

Christine Long had a blood-alcohol content reading of .142 when she was intercepted driving along the Bruce Highway at Port Curtis at 1.40am on May 28.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said her client drove after an argument with her partner.

Ms Madden said the couple had been under a lot of stress recently as the partner’s mother had been very ill.

Long was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months with a traffic conviction recorded.