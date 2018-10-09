Drink driver gets caught at it again

A ROCKHAMPTON man lost his job and said his relationship was strained after he was caught drink driving while unlicensed.

Michael William Murphy, 29, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 27 to one charge of drink driving while unlicensed and one of driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Murphy on August 23 at 8.15pm on Musgrave St, unsteady on his feet with bloodshot eyes and smelling strongly of alcohol.

Murphy, who had a blood alcohol content of .117, told police he had drunk a six-pack of beer between noon and 7.30pm.

He had been disqualified from driving for six months in April.

"It's quite deliberate offending,” Ms Marsden said. "He knows he doesn't have a licence.”

Murphy's traffic history included a drink driving conviction in 2014.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Murphy lost his job shortly before this offending and had relationship issues which led to him drinking.

He said Murphy had been recommended to a 12-month program with the Salvation Army.

Murphy was ordered to pay $1550 in fines, placed on 12-months' probation and was disqualified from driving for two and a half years.