Zayne David Willie, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to drink driving. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Drink driver had 7 beers before getting behind the wheel

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Dec 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:16 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON man consumed seven beers before he was intercepted by police for a roadside breath test.

Zayne David Willie, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Willie driving along Dean St about 11.20pm on October 21.

Ms King said Willie had told police he had consumed seven drinks that evening, with his last being only three minutes before interception.

She said he had a blood alcohol concentration of .093.

Willie's defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client was drinking Hahn light beers and had started at 6.30pm.

"He had planned to stay under the limit but miscalculated and is sorry for that."

Willie was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for 3 months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

