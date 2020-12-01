Drink driver had six cruisers and three shots

Emma-Louise Offord, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of drink driving. Picture: Contributed

Emma-Louise Offord, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of drink driving. Picture: Contributed

AFTER consuming six cruisers and three shots, a Central Queensland woman claimed she didn’t feel tipsy and made the decision to drive her family home.

Emma-Louise Offord, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were performing mobile patrols in Gracemere when they intercepted Offord for a roadside breath test about 1am on August 30.

Ms King said Offord told police she had consumed six cruisers and three shots in the previous six to seven hours prior to being intercepted and was dropping family home after a disturbance at her residence.

She said Offord had a blood alcohol concentration of .072.

Offord’s defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client worked as a cleaner in the Central Queensland area and required her licence.

“She has been honest and open with the company and they are happy to keep her employed even if she doesn’t have a driver’s licence and will assist her with transport to and from jobs,” Ms Legrady said.

She said her client thought she was okay to drive.

“She didn’t feel any tipsiness at all, and she certainly wouldn’t have gotten in a vehicle if she thought she would be over,” she said.

“She says she will not consume alcohol before driving again.”

Offord was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.