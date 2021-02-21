Drink driver had strong smell of alcohol on him

A construction company worker had a middle-range blood alcohol content (BAC) reading when intercepted the morning after a night of drinking.

Jason Paul Smith pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 17 to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police had a static roadside breath test site set up when they intercepted Smith driving a black BMW at 9.05am on January 17.

He said police could smell a strong odour of alcohol on Smith and his eyes were glassy.

Mr Boyd said Smith told police he drank Great Northern beers and wine the night before.

Smith had a BAC of .123.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Smith was granted a restricted licence for work for the disqualification period.