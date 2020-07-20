Drink driver had ‘trouble walking’ before serious crash

CRASH: Andrew Charles Treasure pleaded guilty to drink driving over the middle limit in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today after he crashed in Banana on October 18, 2019. File picture: Waynerd.

A Coast man was "visibly intoxicated" at a service station before he flew off the road in a severe car crash, a court has heard.

Andrew Charles Treasure pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to driving over the middle alcohol limit after he crashed at Banana in Central Queensland in the early hours of October 18, last year.

Treasure's car had "severe damage" to the front and was found 10m off the left-hand side of the road by emergency services and witnesses.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert told the court Treasure was seen visibly intoxicated by a witness at a Puma service station at 11:30pm on October 17, just prior to the crash.

"The defendant entered the station and appeared to be highly intoxicated ... having trouble walking and couldn't remember things he had previously asked," she said.

"The witness said the defendant purchased a few items, left the store and drove away at speed … in the direction of the crash."

Senior Constable Lambert said the witness drove home in the same direction not long after and assisted at the crash when they identified the defendant as the same man they had served at the service station.

Treasure was removed from the vehicle and flown by helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital.

Police issued a warrant for the Treasure's hospital admission records as they were unable to attain a blood alcohol reading from him within the required time frame.

They used a countback method to determine Treasure had an alcohol concentration of 0.147 at the time of the crash.

Treasure asked magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist in court on Monday for a restricted licence that would allow him to drive to and from his new job in Cooroy.

The 44-year-old Mooloolaba resident was fined $800 and was disqualified from driving for seven months.

He was granted a restricted licence between the hours of 6am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.