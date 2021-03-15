Menu
Roderick William Sommerville was drinking at Yeppoon’s Railway Hotel (pictured) before he drove and hit a pedestrian at the nearby shopping centre.
News

Drink-driver hit pedestrian at Yeppoon shopping centre

Darryn Nufer
15th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A motorist who hit a pedestrian at a Yeppoon shopping centre was drink-driving at the time.

Roderick William Sommerville, 61, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving and driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that Sommerville was behind the wheel on February 10 when his vehicle struck a female pedestrian at a Yeppoon shopping centre on Park Street about 3pm.

Sommerville’s vehicle also hit another car while reversing at speed.

The incidents were captured on CCTV security footage.

When police spoke to Sommerville, he told them that prior to driving he had consumed three beers at The Railway Hotel.

He subsequently returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.063.

Sommerville’s solicitor Cam Schroder said Sommerville was a former coal miner who had suffered from a multitude of health issues.

Magistrate Cameron Press questioned whether Sommerville should be driving.

Mr Press fined Sommerville $950 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

