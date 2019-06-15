Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drink driver hits woman, child on footpath

15th Jun 2019 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A driver who was three times over the legal alcohol limit has been charged after his car hit a woman and a girl on a footpath outside a school in northwest Sydney.

Police say the 39-year-old's car struck the pair before hitting two park cars and crashing through a fence into a backyard near the corner of Gilba and Tungarra roads, Girraween, just before 3.10pm on Friday.

The 37-year-old woman and the nine-year-old girl were taken to the Westmead and Westmead Children's hospitals, where they're both in a stable condition.

A breath test revealed the man had a blood alcohol content of 0.64, more than three times the legal limit.

His licence was suspended and he's due to face a charge of high-range drink driving in Fairfield Local Court on August 20.

More Stories

court crime drink driving injuries police

Top Stories

    Rocky tops state for house price increase with huge spike

    premium_icon Rocky tops state for house price increase with huge spike

    News CQ, SEE WHAT YOUR HOUSE IS WORTH: More people upgrading and moving to region to buy higher end properties.

    The sky is the limit for bright Emu Park teen

    premium_icon The sky is the limit for bright Emu Park teen

    News Emu Park Lions Club is helping to send teen to study at NASA

    'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    premium_icon 'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    Property Prices fall 13.5% for March quarter but REIQ says market's steady

    World-famous songstress has her sights set on Rockhampton

    premium_icon World-famous songstress has her sights set on Rockhampton

    News FOX FILES: Chart-topper Toni Childs will arrive in Rocky this month