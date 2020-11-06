Drink driver: ‘It was only down the road’
WHEN Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea got behind the wheel, she thought she would be right to drive a short distance.
She was wrong.
Police saw her on Tanby Rd, Yeppoon, and pulled her over on Naomi Drv at 1am on October 17.
The 19-year-old was subjected to a random breath test and returned a reading of 0.079.
Holt-Lea pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving.
The court heard that she had no history of a like nature.
When addressing Acting Magistrate John Milburn, Holt-Lea said on the night she drove “it was only down the road.”
She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.
