Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea was caught drink-driving at Yeppoon.
Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea was caught drink-driving at Yeppoon.
Drink driver: ‘It was only down the road’

Darryn Nufer
6th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
WHEN Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea got behind the wheel, she thought she would be right to drive a short distance.

She was wrong.

Police saw her on Tanby Rd, Yeppoon, and pulled her over on Naomi Drv at 1am on October 17.

The 19-year-old was subjected to a random breath test and returned a reading of 0.079.

Holt-Lea pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving.

The court heard that she had no history of a like nature.

When addressing Acting Magistrate John Milburn, Holt-Lea said on the night she drove “it was only down the road.”

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

