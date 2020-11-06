Drink driver: ‘It was only down the road’

WHEN Cassidy Paige Holt-Lea got behind the wheel, she thought she would be right to drive a short distance.

She was wrong.

Police saw her on Tanby Rd, Yeppoon, and pulled her over on Naomi Drv at 1am on October 17.

The 19-year-old was subjected to a random breath test and returned a reading of 0.079.

Holt-Lea pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving.

The court heard that she had no history of a like nature.

When addressing Acting Magistrate John Milburn, Holt-Lea said on the night she drove “it was only down the road.”

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Beers with the boss ends badly for worker

Yeppoon driver on meth, ecstasy caught at servo

‘Cowardly’ attacker escapes jail due to brother’s sentence

Concreter avoids jail after sixth drink-driving offence

CQ miner with $8000 in unpaid fines avoids jail time