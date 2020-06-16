Drink driver slapped with a $500 fine

Roy Francis Charles Whittington pleaded guilty to drink driving in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16.

ROY Francis Charles Whittington had a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.107 when he was intercepted driving on Morgan St, Mount Morgan, about 9pm on April 18.

The 21 year old pleaded guilty to the drink driving charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Whittington could not provide any lawful reason for driving at that time and his licence had been immediately suspended following the positive reading.

Whittington was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.