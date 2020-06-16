Menu
Roy Francis Charles Whittington pleaded guilty to drink driving in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16.
Crime

Drink driver slapped with a $500 fine

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
16th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROY Francis Charles Whittington had a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.107 when he was intercepted driving on Morgan St, Mount Morgan, about 9pm on April 18.

The 21 year old pleaded guilty to the drink driving charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Whittington could not provide any lawful reason for driving at that time and his licence had been immediately suspended following the positive reading.

Whittington was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

