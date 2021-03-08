Drink driver was on way to pub to pick up family member

He knew he would be over the legal alcohol limit to drive, but Ricky Daniel Frater still got behind the wheel.

Frater, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police were at a static RBT site on Lawrie St, Gracemere, when they intercepted Frater driving a 2017 Toyota Camry at 7.55pm on January 26.

He said Frater, who was the sole occupant, told police he had drunk three large glasses of wine since 3pm and was on his way to pick up a family member from the Gracemere pub.

Frater had a blood-alcohol content reading of .103.

His drivers licence was immediately suspended.

Magistrate Cameron Press disqualified Frater from driving for three months and fined him $600. A traffic conviction was recorded.

