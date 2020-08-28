Menu
Leigh William Allen pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
Crime

Drink-driver writes off car in crash

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
28th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
A GLADSTONE man was lucky no-one was injured when he crashed his car after drink-driving.

Leigh William Allen, 34, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on August 6, at 9.20pm, police were called to a traffic crash on Oaka St where they saw a Holden Commodore on the wrong side of the road.

Allen was the owner of the vehicle and was located laying in his backyard.

He returned a reading of 0.114.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court the $12,500 car was written off.

He said no-one was injured in the accident.

Allen was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.

