Drink-driver Joshua Ian Clemitson narrowly avoided actual jail time.
Drink-driver’s behaviour ‘outrageous’

Darryn Nufer
21st Nov 2019 6:00 PM
A MAN who drove while heavily intoxicated and continued driving while his front-seat passenger “mate” was punching him in the head, received a dressing-down in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

“This is outrageous behaviour,” Magistrate Jeff Clarke said of Joshua Ian Clemitson, who had pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The 46-year-old had blown .180 on October 7 after police travelling in the opposite direction along Tanby Rd noticed him driving erratically.

Registration checks led police to a unit complex where they found Clemitson standing next to the open driver’s side door of his car, parked in the driveway.

Clemitson had blood on his face from a cut above his right eye and was arguing with a man on the other side of the vehicle.

The court heard that Clemitson had three previous drink-driving offences but none in the past five years.

“So he just drove across the coast, got on the turps all day, and drove back (home),” Mr Clarke said.

“I mean, that’s ridiculous.

“He was (driving) all over the road, having a fight with his mate.

“He was lucky he didn’t kill himself or someone else.

“And at .18 he’s deemed to be thoroughly incapable of controlling a motor vehicle.

“Rather than not drive at all, or pull over when you’re mate wants to smack you in the head, he keeps driving erratically.

“Your behaviour, in my view, was completely and utterly selfish, irresponsible, potentially dangerous, harmful to yourself and other road users, and the sort of behaviour that must be seriously discouraged.

“It’s incredible in this day and age that a mature man thinks he could be so significantly affected by alcohol and just drive a considerable distance.”

Mr Clarke noted Clemitson’s drink-driving history before sentencing him to three months jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.

Clemitson was also disqualified from driving for two years.

