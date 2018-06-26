Menu
Shane Robert McCarthy plead guilty to drink driving.
Drink driver's confession to magistrate: I need help

Kerri-Anne Mesner
26th Jun 2018 7:00 AM
A SELF-CONFESSED alcoholic who was busted drink driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.181 has narrowly avoided time in prison.

Shane Robert McCarthy fronted the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, pleading guilty to the charge of drink driving on the Razorback Rd on June 6 at 2.50pm.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said officers who intercepted McCarthy could smell a strong odour of alcohol on him and he was slurring his words.

McCarthy confessed to Magistrate Cameron Press.

"I'm an alcoholic,” he said. "I've got to get me some help.”

Mr Press ordered McCarthy to two-years probation with a condition he attends counselling for alcoholism.

"You are in range of going to jail today,” Mr Press said before noting McCarthy's last drink driving offence was back in 2014.

"This is a high reading. This is a dangerous reading. This is a reading where people get killed or you kill yourself.”

McCarthy was also disqualified from driving for two years with Mr Press suggesting he sell his vehicle to avoid the temptation of drink driving in the future.

