Drink driver’s transplant ‘may have led to high reading’

Alise Minogue leaves court after pleading guilty to high level drink driving, with a reading more than four times the limit.

Alise Minogue leaves court after pleading guilty to high level drink driving, with a reading more than four times the limit.

A DOUBLE organ transplant recipient was caught drink driving at more than four times the legal alcohol limit, a court heard this week.

The young woman's health issues may have resulted in her body not processing alcohol as effectively.

Alise Minogue came to police attention as she exited a hotel car park late at night.

Minogue, 29, from Newtown, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving UIL with an alcohol level of 0.206 at Raceview on October 30 last year.

Police said she had a relevant previous conviction.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Minogue was behind the wheel of a white Range Rover at 9.15pm when she was seen attempting to leave the Raceview Tavern car park.

Sgt Caldwell said the Range Rover was driven forward and blocked both lanes of Cascade Street before it turned left travelling onto the incorrect side of the road.

Sgt Caldwell said police pulled the vehicle over, and noticed Minogue was unsteady on her feet, her speech was slurred, and she had the smell of alcohol on her breath.

"She said she only drank a small amount and was on her way home to Newtown," Sgt Caldwell said.

Alise Minogue leaves court after pleading guilty to high level drink driving, with a reading more than four times the limit.

Defence lawyer Richard Zande said Minogue had been working at the tavern but had since moved to Casuarina in NSW for employment.

"She tells me she had a double kidney and liver transplant when aged 12 and not been a well person for a lot of her life," Mr Zande said.

"She was going through a matrimonial break-up, (which was) the reason she was driving."

Mr Zande said her health issue meant that alcohol did not break down in her system as quickly as it did for most people.

Mr Zande said, however, the Minogue did not seek to make excuses and conceded she still drank enough that night to be over the limit.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the alcohol reading was high but this may have some explanation in the medical issues she has.

"It was apparent you were not in a fit state to be driving. And this represents a danger to the community and to yourself," Mr Shepherd said.

"The seriousness of such offending is noted on a regular basis by the death toll in this state.

"I understand over 260, or 270 people in this state, and that more than 25 per cent can directly be attributed to the consumption of alcohol. Far too many."

Mr Shepherd noted that Minogue had a prior conviction in 2018.

Minogue was fined $1500, and her licence disqualified 12 months.