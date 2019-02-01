Menu
Gregory Edward Paintin pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to drink driving.
Drink driver's reading too high for breathalyser

1st Feb 2019 12:01 AM
A GROSSLY intoxicated man who drove home from a pub had an alcohol reading so high, it was too much for the breathalyser.

Unable to speak clearly and laying in his own urine, Gregory Edward Paintin was in a disgraceful state when police officers located him inside a home following reports of a drink driver.

Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday was told it was one bad decision that led Paintin into this situation.

After drinking alongside his wife at a Maryborough pub in September last year, the pair boarded a courtesy bus to head home.

But, for "some strange reason", the Fraser Coast man randomly got off the bus, leaving his wife aboard, to drive his car.

Paintin pleaded guilty in court to drink driving.

In his client's defence, lawyer Travis George said Paintin was in a better shape when driving than when police found him, explaining that Paintin drank a significant amount of brewed vodka after getting home.

Staff at the pub had sold Paintin eight drinks upon his departure to take onto the courtesy bus.

However, Paintin does not deny that he was over the limit during his regrettable drive.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said it was by luck that nobody was hurt.

Paintin lost his licence for six months and was fined $1200.

When approached by the Chronicle outside court, an apologetic Paintin said he would "never do it again".

