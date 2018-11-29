Menu
Crime

Drink driving mum, who blew .244, had young son in car

29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
A MOTHER drove with her young son in the car while she was almost four times over the legal alcoholic limit.   

Peta Louise Rogers was on her way to pick-up her child from day care on October 15 when she measured a shocking reading of of .244, driving from Torbanlea.   

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving.  

The court heard she consumed alcohol for a staff member's birthday prior to getting behind the wheel.   

The Scarness woman was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.  

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

