Crime

Drink driving overseas mine worker nearly side swiped car

Kristen Booth
1st Dec 2020 4:49 PM
A CHILEAN woman working in the Central Highlands almost side swiped another vehicle while drink driving in Emerald.

Tatiana Maria Pedreira, 28, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on November 30 to driving while over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

She was intercepted by police at 1.35am on November 15 after nearly side swiping another vehicle on Opal St, police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said.

READ: Miner drives injured friend, despite licence suspension

After returning a positive road side breath test, she recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of .149, narrowly avoiding a High Range reading.

“I’m really sorry, it’s my first time doing something like that and it was a bad decision,” Pedreira told the court.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Pedreira was fortunately under the high alcohol limit by “the barest of margins” and didn’t think of the safety of herself or others when she got behind the wheel.

READ: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances

She was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for five months. The conviction was not recorded.

Pedreira is working at a Central Queensland mine on a working holiday visa, with two years and three months left, and said she wouldn’t lose employment from the disqualification.

