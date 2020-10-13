Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone P-plater pleaded guilty to drink-driving and not displaying his plates.
A Gladstone P-plater pleaded guilty to drink-driving and not displaying his plates.
Crime

Drink-driving P-plater didn’t have plates on

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
13th Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE P-plater found himself in extra trouble when he was caught drink-driving without his plates on.

Samuel Wyatt Jackson, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offences.

On August 26, Jackson was pulled over at a static breath test site in Calliope where he told police he had consumed three pre-mix whiskey and colas before driving.

He blew 0.021.

Jackson was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Read more drink drivers:

Man supervising learner gets done for drink-driving

Man made threats to kill police

Drink driver's 'simple miscalculation'

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT TOPIC: Should people be allowed to die with dignity?

        Premium Content HOT TOPIC: Should people be allowed to die with dignity?

        News Here’s where Rockhampton’s election candidates stand on the voluntary assisted dying issue.

        How photos from helicopter led police to illegal campers

        Premium Content How photos from helicopter led police to illegal campers

        Crime Several vehicles and people were spotted in the Shoalwater Bay Military Training...

        650+ jobs: The CQ sectors desperate for workers now

        Premium Content 650+ jobs: The CQ sectors desperate for workers now

        Careers Jobs data has revealed just how many jobs are available in CQ right now, and which...

        Helicopter called in as police search for boat off coast

        Premium Content Helicopter called in as police search for boat off coast

        News Member of the public reports incident off coast.