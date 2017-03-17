Drink driving: Truckie of 45 years dents clean traffic record

WHAT makes a man who drove trucks interstate for 45 years get behind the wheel of a vehicle after a few beers and rums?

The fact he lived three kilometres out of town and there was no one on the road, Michael Lance Christie told Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday in his defence.

Christie pleaded guilty to drink driving on February 28.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court Christie was intercepted by police on James St, Mt Morgan, at 8.54pm and returned a blood alcohol content of 0.117.

He said Christie told police at the time he had consumed a number of VBs and rum and cokes in four hours.

Christie, who represented himself in court, said he has medical conditions which made it hard for him to walk and on the night of the offence, he was only a couple of kilometres from home and there was no traffic on the road.

Magistrate Cameron Press commented on Christie's good traffic record prior to this offence.

Christie was disqualified from driving for three months, effective from February 28, and fined $650.