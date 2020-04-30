The Pitsmoor Hotel has now been shut down. Picture: Google Maps

A local pub has been shut down in England after police found drinkers "hiding in cupboards" during the coronavirus lockdown.

Officers said they went to The Pitsmoor Hotel in Sheffield on Friday night after being tipped off by members of the public that the pub was still serving customers.

All cafes, pubs and restaurants were ordered to close on March 21 as Britain hunkered down to slow the spread of the virus.

But when police arrived at the hotel, they found it "clearly still open for business".

"Officers attended the premises and found a number of people hiding in cupboards. The pub was clearly still open for business," John O'Malley, the liquor licensing manager at South Yorkshire Police, said in a statement.

The pub was served with a prohibition notice, forcing it to shut down.

"What makes this more significant, is that the license holder has already been served a prohibition notice under the legislation for another premise," Mr O'Malley said.

"There could be long-term implications for these businesses."

UK DEATH TOLL PASSES 26,000

The news came as the UK's official death toll from coronavirus jumped from 21,678 to more than 26,000 on Wednesday.

The increase was due to deaths in nursing homes being added for the first time.

"I think it is important to say that those additional deaths were spread over the period from March 2 to April 28, so they don't represent a sudden surge in the number of deaths," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon (London time).

The UK now has Europe's second-highest official death toll, with hundreds more than France and Spain. Italy has the highest toll at 27,682.

Mr Raab said lockdown measures would not be eased until the government was sure a "second peak" could be avoided.

"We are coming through the peak, but we are not there yet," he said.

Originally published as Drinkers found hiding in pub cupboards