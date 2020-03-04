Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: Matthew Waites faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
COURT: Matthew Waites faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
News

‘Drinking is getting you into some trouble:’ man arrested

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
4th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROTECTING his cousin landed one young man in the watchhouse after a night of drinking went awry.

Matthew Albury Claude Waites, 25 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing one charge of obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 8 at 4.10am, Roma police were alerted to a disturbance on Luff St.

They attended the scene where a fight on the street involving multiple people was in progress.

After they arrested one of the offenders involved, Waites attempted to pull him away, continually getting in between police and the man, with police repeatedly telling him “to move along”.

After further attempts to obstruct police from arresting the offender and warnings to stop, Waites retorted “arrest me then”.

Officers fulfilled his request.

Waites was then transported to Roma watchhouse where the court heard he became compliant with police.

Waites’ lawyer Laurie Parker told the court that on the night in question he had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and had been trying to protect his older cousin.

“He now knows he can’t get in the way of police doing their duty,” Mr Parker said.

Waites pleaded guilty to the charge.

“Drinking is getting you into some trouble,” Magistrate Saggers said.

“You need to be aware of how much you are drinking.”

Waites was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How $430k JMK demand led to CQ company’s struggles

        premium_icon How $430k JMK demand led to CQ company’s struggles

        News Long standing company speaks out about their reasons behind their voluntary administration

        It’s a mystery: What’s brought this couple to tears?

        premium_icon It’s a mystery: What’s brought this couple to tears?

        News Over 100 tablets a week and still no joy for this pain sufferer.

        GALLERY: Senior students stun at glitzy formal

        premium_icon GALLERY: Senior students stun at glitzy formal

        News More than 150 students attend formal. SEE THE PHOTOS!

        COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        News A list of people fronting the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today