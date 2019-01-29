Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Arol Tong Lual was among the trio sentenced for assault.
Arol Tong Lual was among the trio sentenced for assault. Facebook
News

Drinking problem, 'racist comment' blamed for violence

John Weekes
by
29th Jan 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRINKING problem and alleged "racist comment” were blamed after three men engaged in a violent public outburst.

Sunday Oboma Achire, formerly of Toowoomba, met Booval men Arol Tong Lual and Angok Tong Lual on a train.

A court heard the three were all heading to the same party.

The Brisbane District Court heard the trio then got involved in an altercation with two other young men .

On Tuesday, Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien was told a dispute involving a cigarette request and alleged "racist comment” directed at the African trio preceded the violence.

A man was kicked in the public attack in Richlands. Achire and both Luals pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Sudanese-born refugee Angok Lual, now 20, was on parole for another offence when the assault happened.

The court heard he had represented the state in junior basketball and he previously lived in Egypt and Tasmania.

He spent 117 days in custody and received 18 months' jail with immediate parole eligibility.

Arol Lual, 24, received two years' jail but with an immediate parole release - for reasons including the 283 days he had already spent in custody.

The court heard Achire, 25, was jailed in April last year for stealing offences in Ipswich.

A defence barrister said Achire was working on improving his social skills and overcoming "problematic use of alcohol” with an exercise regime.

His defence barrister said Achire admitted kicking another man "in circumstances where the CCTV footage was equivocal”.

Achire was sentenced to 18 months' jail with a parole release date of May 29 this year.

- NewsRegional

alcohol angok tong lual arol tong lual basketball booval ipswich court ipswich crime sunday oboma achire tasmania toowoomba crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The independent panel behind Adani's finch review

    premium_icon REVEALED: The independent panel behind Adani's finch review

    Politics Meet the world-leaders reviewing Adani's Black-Throated Finch Management Plan

    Iconic CQ club snatched for less than land value in sale

    premium_icon Iconic CQ club snatched for less than land value in sale

    Property Region is rising as mines pick up and there is more confidence

    New footpath, road seal and speed bump to start school year

    premium_icon New footpath, road seal and speed bump to start school year

    Council News Students and parents are ale to get to school a bit safer and easier

    Two flights sent home via Rocky

    premium_icon Two flights sent home via Rocky

    Offbeat Island getaway hampered by bad weather

    • 29th Jan 2019 3:17 PM