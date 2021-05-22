Drive-by shooting in Melbourne

A young man has been shot in a drive-by shooting on Melbourne’s popular Carlton dining strip.

The 21-year-old victim was shot in the early hours of Saturday while he was standing on the road near the intersection of Argyle Place and Lygon Street in Carlton.

Police and emergency services responded to the incident after 4am, but the car involved in the shooting had already driven from the scene.

Investigators believe shots were fired from someone inside a light-coloured vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries under police guard.

Lygon Street has been closed between Queensberry Street and Pelham Street as police investigate the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

