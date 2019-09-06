Menu
A bullet hole has been found in a car after a possible drive-by shooting at Buderim.
Drive-by shooting shakes up quiet Coast street

Shayla Bulloch
6th Sep 2019 2:07 PM
POLICE are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after a bullet hole was found in a car on a quiet Sunshine Coast street.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police were called to Buderim before midday where someone had reportedly gone to an address and discharged a gun.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said a bullet hole was found in a car on Mons Rd.

While his team were still determining who fired the gun and where the shot came from, a spokeswoman from police media said the shots were fired "through a car window".

"There were other cars on the street… we aren't too sure what's happened," det Snr Sgt Edwards said.

He urged anyone in the Mons Rd area before 12pm to contact police if they spotted a Commodore Sedan or dark-coloured Holden Kluger.

