Drive-through legal service an ‘Australian first’

WITH restrictions on daily life becoming tougher by the hour due to the intrusions of the COVID-19 pandemic, business houses are looking to innovative ways to continue to do business.

And, in keeping with the spirit of innovation, Kennedy Spanner Lawyers have come up with what is believed to be an Australian first - a drive-thru legal service.

The service comes in answer to increased inquiries with the Hume St legal firm from people looking to make wills and enduring powers of attorney prompted by the pandemic.

"As we, along with everyone else, navigate this unprecedented time we have noticed that over the last week the number of enquiries about Wills and Enduring Powers of Attorney have increased," Kennedy Spanner Lawyers director, family law, wills and estates Amanda Schmidt explained.

"It is important for people who don't have a will, or don't have a will which reflects what they want, for us to find a way to deliver a will-making service to them and we have done just that.

"We are launching what we believe is Australia's first genuine drive thru Will and Enduring Power of Attorney (EPOA) service.

"We are very lucky to have a driveway that runs beside our office so that we can offer this service."

The drive-thru service will maintain the usual requirements for the making of a will or an EPOA but will simply be a change of delivery.

"It will be like a McDonald's drive-thru without compromising the legalities of a valid will," Ms Schmidt said.

All social distancing requirements will be adhered to.

"Our clients can use their own pen and they can stay in their cars," she said.

"They are signing from the comfort of their vehicles and we can verify ID while our client remains in their car.

"No social distancing recommendations need to be breached. We will prioritise your health and ours.

"The beauty of this arrangement for our clients is that they do not even have to get out of their car and they don't have to wait for a lockdown to end."