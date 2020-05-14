Drive to the shop ends in a $500 fine

A DRIVE to the shop for Mount Morgan man Jacob Taylor Burnett, 35, ended in a one-month license disqualification, a $500 fine and a conviction after he tested positive for cannabis roadside on March 18.

At 10.45am, police pulled over Burnett on the Burnett Hwy where they tested him for drugs and alcohol.

A test sent to the lab confirmed the positive test.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard the out-of-work fencer and musterer had a five page traffic history between 2002-2011 but no prior drug driving or recent offences.

“I’ve been trying my hardest not to do anything wrong,” Burnett told Magistrate Jeff Clark via phone hook-up.

Magistrate Clark disqualified Burnett from driving for one month and issued a $500 fine.

A conviction was recorded.