Man cops speeding fine while parked 1700km away

A YOUNG driver has been fined by for speeding on the Gold Coast, despite his car being parked in Melbourne at the time.

After a only few months driving his new BMW, Josh Moss, 19, started to receive fines in the post.

"I got 12 fines and a whole bunch of tolls," Mr Moss told 9 News.

But it was a fine from the Queensland Government that really stood out.

The fine claimed he had been travelling 123km/h on the Gold Coast Freeway - but at the time of the alleged incident, Mr Moss's car was parked in the driveway of his home in Ringwood, Melbourne.

Josh Moss, 19, was fined for speeding on the Gold Coast despite his car being parked 1700km away at the time. Picture: 9 News

"We were all confused. How could I get speeding fines when my car's back here?" Mr Moss said.

Mr Moss is not the only Melbourne resident recently hit with a fine for speeding in an area they weren't present in.

Constantinos Siavelis, 26, was told last week he'd been driving at 123km/h in a 100km/h zone.

But when he looked closely photo attached to the $317 fine notice, something didn't seem right.

Police advise drivers to double-check any speeding fines you receive and contact them if you suspect your vehicle has been ‘cloned’. Picture: 9 News

"When I checked the location, it was somewhere on the Western Ring Rd near Broadmeadows," Mr Siavelis told 9 News.

"I have never been there. It was totally bizarre."

He then realised that the car in the photo was not even his, but rather an apparent clone of his own car, with only a few minor differences between the two vehicles.

Mr Moss is not the only Melburnian to have been mistakenly fined for speeding this month. Picture: 9 News

Encouragingly, however, roads and traffic authorities are making moves to combat car cloning.

From next month, VicRoads, the roads and traffic authority for Victoria, will trial new ways to improve the security of drivers and their vehicles.

Police advise drivers to double-check any fines received and report the matter to them if they believe their vehicle has been cloned.