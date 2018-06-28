Menu
ON SCENE: Crews work to free the trapped driver from his cattle truck.
News

Driver, 70, trapped for six hours

by Tara Miko, Madison Watt and Sam Flanagan
27th Jun 2018 3:30 PM | Updated: 28th Jun 2018 7:20 AM

A 70-year-old driver of a cattle truck was trapped inside the vehicle for six hours, after it rolled on a remote road in Auburn, 110km north of Chinchilla on Tuesday.

The man is in a stable condition after being transported to Toowoomba Hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the driver who, according to police, suffered serious injuries to both of his legs.

Police said the man had been trapped in the overturned prime mover after the loaded B-double cattle truck rolled on Auburn Rd at Auburn, shortly before 9am.

Police said a passing motorist saw the scene and drove to a nearby property to use the landline to call for help, due to the poor mobile reception in the area.

Chinchilla Police and five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended the scene, as well as the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The road was reopened to traffic late Tuesday afternoon after the truck was moved to the side of the road.

Police officers described the rescue operation as one of the most difficult extractions of a driver from a vehicle in which they have been involved.

They said a number of the cattle involved in the roll over were injured as a result.

