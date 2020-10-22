Driver airlifted to hospital after serious crash on coast

A WOMAN is in a critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

The incident was reported at 8.30am on Tanby Rd, 100 metres the Emu Park Rd intersection.

The female driver and only occupant of one of the vehicles has been airlifted to Rockhampton hospital in a critical condition with suspected head injuries.

She was initially entrapped and freed by emergency services.

The other driver declined ambulance transport to hospital.

The road is closed and is expected to be until around 12pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.