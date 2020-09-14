Menu
Crime

Driver allegedly held at knifepoint in roadside hoax

lucy rutherford
14th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
A private transport driver was allegedly held at knifepoint and attacked on the side of the road after he picked up two men in the Sunshine Coast hinterland on Monday morning.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the 49-year-old driver picked up two men at Maleny lookout about 3.30am because he thought their car had broken down.

Man 'kicked, punched' in violent alleged roadside assault

Coast man arrested for allegedly slashing man across neck

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the driver then stopped in Maleny as the men said they wanted to use the ATM opposite the IGA.

It's alleged one of the men then pulled out a knife and $50 was taken before the driver was directed to head to the Burgum Rd area.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the car left the road and the driver suffered an injury to his knee after allegedly fighting with the second man.

The men then allegedly fled the scene.

Paramedics attended the scene to assess the driver, who had chest pains but was in a stable condition.

Police say the driver has described the men as caucasian and in their 20s, with one of them having a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the driver's van, which is used for private transport such as airport transfers, was declared as a crime scene and towed to the Beerwah police station.

Investigations are continuing.

