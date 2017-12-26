Menu
Driver blows over three times the legal limit

SEVERAL Central Queensland motorists received unwelcome Christmas gifts, caught breaking the law on the region's roads.

A Rockhampton traffic branch officer said seven drink drivers and four drug drivers had been detected since Festive Break started on Saturday around Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

Of these, one person blew a high range reading of 0.137 and another recorded 0.178.

On the Capricorn Highway, one driver was recorded travelling at 53km over the 100km/h speed limit.

Across the state, over 2000 people were charged with speeding on Christmas Day.

There were 2,593 roadside breath tests performed on Christmas Day in Queensland, and 119 roadside drug tests.

There were another 351 infringements including speeding, seat belts, mobile phones and other offences.

The intense police operation will continue until January 3.

