Driver busted with knife in car console at RBT

Police caught a motorist with a folding knife in the centre console of the car he was driving. Generic file photo.

A Capricorn Coast motorist who was caught with a folding knife in the car’s centre console has faced court.

Steven Aaron Hinton, 18, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on May 27 to possessing a knife in public.

The court heard that on April 18, police intercepted Hinton at Taroomball for a random breath test.

They saw a folding knife with an 11cm blade in the console within “easy reach” of the driver.

The court heard Hinton had been camping two days’ prior and he had forgotten the knife was there.

Police did see other items in the car that Hinton had taken camping with him.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale placed Hinton on a three-month good behaviour order with a $200 recognisance.

No conviction was recorded.

