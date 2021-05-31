Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police caught a motorist with a folding knife in the centre console of the car he was driving. Generic file photo.
Police caught a motorist with a folding knife in the centre console of the car he was driving. Generic file photo.
News

Driver busted with knife in car console at RBT

Darryn Nufer
31st May 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Capricorn Coast motorist who was caught with a folding knife in the car’s centre console has faced court.

Steven Aaron Hinton, 18, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on May 27 to possessing a knife in public.

The court heard that on April 18, police intercepted Hinton at Taroomball for a random breath test.

They saw a folding knife with an 11cm blade in the console within “easy reach” of the driver.

The court heard Hinton had been camping two days’ prior and he had forgotten the knife was there.

Police did see other items in the car that Hinton had taken camping with him.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale placed Hinton on a three-month good behaviour order with a $200 recognisance.

No conviction was recorded.

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Man threatens to shoot CQ workshop manager in the head

Yeppoon police in beachfront foot chase for druggie

How text messages led police to Yeppoon drug bust

steven aaron hinton tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested over alleged Gracemere drive-by shooting

        Premium Content Man arrested over alleged Gracemere drive-by shooting

        News A man has been charged with multiple offences after police used stingers to stop his vehicle on the Bruce Highway.

        Rocky residents help beat paint disposal scheme records

        Premium Content Rocky residents help beat paint disposal scheme records

        Community Rockhampton residents have diverted more than 75,000kg of unwanted paint and...

        Report reveals alarming rising cause of youth deaths

        Premium Content Report reveals alarming rising cause of youth deaths

        News The latest government report into the deaths of children has revealed a shocking...

        CQ man charged after alleged knife threat on mining lease

        Premium Content CQ man charged after alleged knife threat on mining lease

        Crime The man is alleged to have threatened another man with a knife and rammed his car...