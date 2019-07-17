Driver caught by cops twice in 45 mins for same offence
A ROCKHAMPTON magistrate has scolded a P-plater intercepted twice in an hour for not displaying P-plates.
Tiffany Maree Kampf, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of not displaying P-plates.
Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Kampf near the intersection of George and Denham Sts on April 22 and noted one P-Plate was sitting on top of the boot but was not visible to motorists, and there wasn't a plate on the front.
Ms Marsden said Kampf had been given a ticket 45 minutes earlier by other officers on Knight St for the same offence.
Magistrate Jeff Clarke criticised the P-Plater for not going straight to a shop and purchasing a set of plates to rectify the issue.
Kampf said it was Easter Monday and she did not know what shops were open.
Kampf was fined $250 and a traffic conviction was recorded.