Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Driver caught doing 75kmh over speed limit on residential street

Peter Hardwick
31st Jan 2021 8:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 49-YEAR-OLD man caught doing 75kmh over the speed limit on a Dalby street has been handed a sizeable on-the-spot ticket.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy of Dalby Police said the driver had been clocked doing 155kmh in the 80kmh zone on Dixon St, Dalby, about 9.30am on January 17.

Police at the scene said his car had been seen to be overtaking other vehicles on the road in what was considered a dangerous manner.

He initially appeared to be ignoring police directions to stop but pulled into a driveway where police spoke to him, he said.

Asked why he had been driving at such speed, the 49-year-old had replied that “he didn’t want to be caught by police”, Sgt Donaghy said.

The driver was handed a $1245 fine and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for six months.

Originally published as Driver caught doing 75kmh over speed limit on residential street

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Woman charged over alleged ‘stabbing’

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman charged over alleged ‘stabbing’

        Crime She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court next week.

        Woman caught in rip at Yeppoon beach

        Premium Content Woman caught in rip at Yeppoon beach

        Breaking She has been taken to hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

        GARDENING: Meet Central Queensland’s toughest plant

        Premium Content GARDENING: Meet Central Queensland’s toughest plant

        Gardening Columnist Neil Fisher talks about the different Hibiscus varieties and where they...

        Car and truck collide in South Rockhampton laneway

        Premium Content Car and truck collide in South Rockhampton laneway

        Breaking Three people were assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.