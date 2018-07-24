Driver caught injecting drugs as police pulled her over

A woman injected drugs in front of officers after she was pulled over for dangerous driving.

AFTER driving erratically on the Bruce Highway, a woman injected drugs while she was being pulled over by police.

An off-duty police officer saw Leanne Sharee Adams, 47, swerving in between lanes while driving northbound on the highway in May.

His passenger filmed the incident as they followed her and called the police.

Adams stayed at the 100km/h speed limit while she weaved between heavy traffic, leaving the road several times.

Police cars, with lights and sirens blaring, tried to intercept Adams, but she ignored officers' demands to pull over.

Adams eventually pulled over near the Glenview exit, but kept driving slowly forward despite being flanked by two police cars.

As she was driving, Adams was seen injecting drugs into her arm.

Officers opened her car door and took her to the ground.

Back the the watchhouse, Adams was aggressive towards officers and refused to undertake a blood test.

She pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday to single counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle while intoxicated, obstruct police, serious assault of a police officer, failing to provide blood, driving without a licence and two counts of failing to dispose of a syringe.

The court heard in January Adams assaulted a police officer by grabbing her breast so hard her fingers had to pried off and scratched another when officers were attending her daughter's home for an unrelated matter.

She was also seen injecting drugs by police when they attended her home in March.

Lawyer Ben Rynderman said his client was introduced to heroin by her husband in 1999 and had been using methamphetamine for seven years.

He added the mother-of-four had found "great inspiration" after the birth of her granddaughter to change her behaviour.

Acting Magistrate John Parker ordered Adams to a head sentence of 15 months' imprisonment with a parole release date in September.