Driver caught out with a revoked NZ licence

Nathan Paul Richardson was unable to produce his driver’s licence after being pulled over by police on Rockhampton’s Dean St. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

When police caught Nathan Paul Richardson driving on a busy Rockhampton street, they discovered his New Zealand licence had been revoked.

The 29 year old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 4 to unlicensed driving.

The court heard police intercepted Richardson driving on Dean St on January 20.

Richardson told police that he had previously held a New Zealand driver’s licence which he was unable to produce when asked.

Richardson was fined $250.

