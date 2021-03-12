Menu
Nathan Paul Richardson was unable to produce his driver’s licence after being pulled over by police on Rockhampton’s Dean St. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
News

Driver caught out with a revoked NZ licence

Darryn Nufer
12th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
When police caught Nathan Paul Richardson driving on a busy Rockhampton street, they discovered his New Zealand licence had been revoked.

The 29 year old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 4 to unlicensed driving.

The court heard police intercepted Richardson driving on Dean St on January 20.

Richardson told police that he had previously held a New Zealand driver’s licence which he was unable to produce when asked.

Richardson was fined $250.

