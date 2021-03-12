Driver caught out with a revoked NZ licence
When police caught Nathan Paul Richardson driving on a busy Rockhampton street, they discovered his New Zealand licence had been revoked.
The 29 year old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 4 to unlicensed driving.
The court heard police intercepted Richardson driving on Dean St on January 20.
Richardson told police that he had previously held a New Zealand driver’s licence which he was unable to produce when asked.
Richardson was fined $250.
